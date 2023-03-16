Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Notre Dame women’s basketball program was dealt a brutal blow, as Olivia Miles will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury, according to Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

Olivia Miles was injured in Notre Dame women’s basketball’s regular-season finale against Louisville. She did not play in the ACC tournament. Notre Dame beat NC State in the quarterfinal, then lost to Louisville in the semifinal. Now, Miles id ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Notre Dame won the ACC regular-season title with a 15-3 conference record. They finished with a 25-5 overall record, and are a three seed heading into the NCAA Tournament. They take on 14 seed Southern Utah in the Greenville 1 region.

Unfortunately for Notre Dame, they are in the same region as South Carolina, so if they do make a run in spite of Miles’ injury, they will have to go through the number one overall seed.

While Notre Dame will try to make a miraculous run and take down South Carolina, their conference rivals Virginia Tech are a one seed in the Seattle 3 region. Virginia Tech’s main competition in their region is the UConn Huskies.

Miles is considered as one of the young stars in women’s college basketball. She is averaging 14.3 points with 7.3 rebounds per game this season. It will take a lot for Notre Dame to fill the void in Miles’ absence.

If Notre Dame advances past Southern Utah in round one, they would face the winner of the Creighton and Mississippi State game.