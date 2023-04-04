Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is not happy with the San Diego State-UConn match-up in the national championship game. After all, for him, there was a more exciting showdown that should have been the main event: the Iowa vs. LSU battle that concluded Sunday.

McCollum said as much as the Aztecs and Huskies face each other during Monday’s title bout. With UConn dominating San Diego State early on, the Pelicans star couldn’t help but compare it to the Iowa-LSU meeting that was full of drama and excitement.

“They should’ve had the women’s game on today instead,” McCollum said on Twitter while using the hashtag “Respectfully.”

Iowa and LSU’s game was one for the history books. While the Tigers dominated and won 102-85, Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes fought well and almost staged a comeback before falling short. Furthermore, all the trash talking and the intense interactions–thanks to Angel Reese–made it even more interesting.

As a result, the women’s championship averaged 9.9 million viewers, which makes it the most watched women’s college basketball game ever.

Meanwhile, the Aztecs-Huskies battle had not been as highly talked about like compared to its women’s counterpart.

Of course there are plenty of reasons for that. For one, Clark is unarguably one of the most popular players in college hoops, so her presence made a huge difference. The rivalry between the two teams definitely helped as well.

On the other hand, there isn’t really a lot of interesting storylines to follow in the men’s game.

Unfortunately for CJ McCollum and the rest of the fanbase, that’s just how the NCAA Tournament is set up. Maybe next year things will be different.