The Women's March Madness Tournament is nearing its conclusion as the Elite 8 is finalizing who will play in the Final Four. However, the game between Texas and NC State women's basketball teams caused a stir due to the three-point lines on the court.
One side of the court does not meet the distance regulations for women's college basketball. Teams have been playing on the court in Portland, OR throughout the tournament, however, nobody noticed until Sunday, March 31. You can see the difference easily in this clip from The Athletic.
Scenes from the arena showcase the stark difference between the two sides of the court 👀 pic.twitter.com/CAym8ZpO1x
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 31, 2024
The NCAA was made aware of the situation before tipoff. Both coaches of the Texas and NC State women's basketball teams measured the floors themselves. However, both teams decided to play on the court despite the discrepancy of the three-point lines at the top of the key.
The three-point lines are different on each side of the court in Portland for the Women's Elite Eight 😬
🎥 @ESPNpic.twitter.com/U159aIF4e1
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 31, 2024
Midway through the game, the NCAA shared a statement about what's transpired in Portland, OR, according to Grace Raynor of The Athletic. Most of the statement was things we already knew. However, the NCAA does plan to fix the problem for the games taking place on Monday, April 1.
“The NCAA was notified today that the three-point lines on the court at Moda Center in Portland are not the same distance. The two head coaches were made aware of the discrepancy and elected to play a complete game on the court as is, rather than correcting the court and delaying the game. The court will be corrected before tomorrow's game in Portland.”
It's a bit bizarre to see a three-point line be messed up. Especially during the March Madness Tournament. All you can do is laugh, as the three-point line hasn't seemed to change the competition between any of the teams who have played on that court. Besides, both Texas and NC State women's basketball teams have had to play with the messed up three-point lines equally.
Hilarious reactions from March Madness fans
There were some solid reactions about the court for this game. Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic straight up couldn't believe her eyes. She had a lot of questions for the NCAA after somehow messing up the three-point line during March Madness.
“I'm sorry, the three-point line in Portland is messed up???? The distance to the top of the key is different on each side of the floor????”
PFT Commenter of Barstool Sports couldn't help but notice the court too. Just a bizarre occurrence. How in the world did nobody notice the court being messed up throughout the March Madness Tournament?
They messed up painting the 3point line on one side of the court in this game. NCAAW Rigged pic.twitter.com/8z1zY0QEq1
— PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) March 31, 2024
At least it was finally caught and fixes can be made. But the Women's March Madness Tournament is nearly over already! Oh well. At least it didn't seem to change the outcomes of any games, but it's still an odd situation overall.