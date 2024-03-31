The women's NCAA Tournament will be on full display on Monday, April 1, as the LSU women's basketball team takes on Iowa in a highly anticipated rematch. Angel Reese and the Lady Tigers are taking on Caitlin Clark and the Lady Hawkeyes. Reese was recently asked about her relationship with Clark ahead of the contest. From the sounds of it, the two have a mutual respect for one another.
When asked about Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese made it clear she doesn't “hate” her, according to Jacques Doucet of WAFB. Although the two are fierce competitors who like to talk trash, both Reese and Clark respect each other's games.
“Me and Caitlyn Clark don't hate each other.”
“Me and Caitlyn Clark don't hate each other.”
“Once I get between those lines, it's no friends.”@LSUwbkb @Reese10Angel previewing the big @IowaWBB rematch in the Elite 8 and the two familiar faces in the game. #LSU pic.twitter.com/CVtCHiNmc5
— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) March 31, 2024
This is the exact type of mindset women's sports needs and it's great for the sport. Caitlin Clark has reached superstar status as she can do basically everything on the court. Meanwhile, Angel Reese's big personality has sparked plenty of attention as well. Even better, Reese backs up all the talk with her excellent play.
The LSU-Iowa women's basketball game is arguably the biggest matchup in both the men's and women's brackets. The ladies have much more star power in college basketball right now and plenty of people are going to tune into Monday night's matchup.
How Angel Reese and the Lady Tigers can beat Caitlin Clark and the Lady Hawkeyes
No matter how you look at it, this is a tough matchup for both teams. LSU has a deep roster that can score at will Flau'jae Johnson has proven to be a reliable guard and elite teammate alongside Angel Reese. Additionally, Hailey Van Lith is one of the top guards in the nation as well. The Lady Tigers have a solid big-three that's caused plenty of mayhem for opponents all season long.
Those three need to be on point if they want to take down Caitlin Clark and the Lady Hawkeyes. Clark is going to get her shots up and is going to score a ton of points. However, her passing abilities are a bit slept on despite having the third most recorded assists (1,120) in women's college basketball history.
So, considering Clark is a walking bucket, LSU's best bet to beat the Iowa women's basketball team is to lockdown Clark's teammates from scoring. Angel Reese and the Lady Tigers can cut down Caitlin Clark's assist totals by shutting down her teammates. They'd essentially force Clark to do all the scoring, making it a five-on-one matchup for the most part.
We'll see if the LSU women's basketball team can takedown Iowa once again. Make sure to tune in on April 1 at 7:15 P.M. Eastern.