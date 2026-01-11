The Auburn Tigers are enduring a period of significant transition as head coach Alex Golesh works to stabilize a roster that has lost 32 players to the transfer portal. Among the recent departures is offensive lineman Dylan Senda, who officially committed to the Toledo Rockets after seeing limited action during his tenure in the SEC.

This roster turnover has particularly impacted the quarterback room, where Auburn lost its top three signal-callers, including Ashton Daniels and former five-star recruit Jackson Arnold. Daniels has since committed to Florida State as the Seminoles attempt a rebuild of their own, while Arnold is set to join the UNLV Rebels.

Despite these losses, the Tigers' staff is moving aggressively to find immediate solutions, recently securing a commitment to land USF transfer quarterback Byrum Brown to lead the offense in 2026.

In a move to strengthen the receiving options for the new-look offense, Auburn has successfully recruited a veteran presence from the ACC. As reported on X by Pete Nakos of On3, North Carolina transfer tight end Jake Johnson has committed to Auburn.

BREAKING: North Carolina transfer TE Jake Johnson has committed to Auburn, @PeteNakos reports🦅https://t.co/9DUXbloQ7u pic.twitter.com/9uVqy5uOum — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 11, 2026

Johnson, who previously spent time at Texas A&M before joining the Tar Heels, brings valuable experience back to the SEC. During his tenure at North Carolina, he recorded 18 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown across two seasons, including a 144-yard campaign in 2025.

Standing at 6-foot-6, the former four-star recruit is expected to provide a reliable target over the middle. It adds much-needed depth to a position group that remains a priority for Golesh’s vision of a sustainable and competitive program.

The commitment of Johnson is a timely win for Auburn, especially as other prominent programs also navigate the challenges of the portal era. While the Tigers focus on their reset, rival schools like Florida State are also working under new management structures to professionalize their roster evaluation and operational leadership.

As the winter window continues to reshape the college football landscape, the Tigers are determined to build a foundation that can finally break a streak of five consecutive losing seasons and restore the program to national prominence.