The Los Angeles Rams watched Puka Nacua set the tone with his first quarter touchdown from Matthew Stafford. Then saw him play game saver in front of Sean McVay — by showing some rare defensive back skills on the Carolina Panthers.

Nacua disrupted disaster on the Rams' side on this near-missed interception. The wide receiver became the closet cornerback denying the end zone opportunity inside Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Puka Nacua possibly saved the Rams season by forcing this incompletion pic.twitter.com/bsdw3r4DFd — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

Nacua dominated on the offensive side. But McVay handed his star wideout a strong four-word endorsement to Nacua after holding off Carolina.

“He’s a freaking warrior,” McVay told reporters after the 34-31 win.

How Puka Nacua dominated the Panthers for Rams

Nacua entered Saturday playing in only his fourth postseason game ever.

But he's now created new personal-bests.

Nacua hauled in 10 total receptions — shattering his previous best of nine in the 2023 season loss to the Detroit Lions.

He also added one more touchdown on a short 5-yard catch-and-run. But Saturday now marks the first time Nacua scored twice in a playoff game. He even joined a franchise legend after the second score per the Rams' PR department.

“Puka Nacua joined Marshall Faulk as the only Rams players to record a receiving TD and rushing TD in a postseason game,” Rams PR posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Nacua ends with 111 receiving yards — more than what he hit in both games against the Vikings and Eagles last season.

But fans of the Rams likely won't talk about the touchdowns or the yards. They'll embrace him for executing the crucial pass breakup that prevented a Panthers interception — and potential upset.