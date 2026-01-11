The Chicago Bears entered a raucous Soldier Field for a long-awaited return to the NFL postseason. But fans gasped watching TJ Edwards leave early against the Green Bay Packers.

The star linebacker lost his footing in awkward fashion — also drawing contact with Romeo Doubs. A medical cart entered the field minutes later, taking Edwards into the locker room with his NFL injury.

Cart is out on the field for former #Badgers and current #Bears linebacker TJ Edwards. pic.twitter.com/yaCkYDJuYM — Karl Winter (@KarlWinterTV) January 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

Edwards is undergoing X-rays per Amazon Prime sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung. She adds how even the Bears owner attended to Edwards while he got carted off.

Bears struggling without TJ Edwards vs. Packers

The Bears started fast during their first offensive possession of the late NFL Playoffs contest.

Article Continues Below

Chicago put together a 16-play drive with Ben Johnson getting creative. Including attempting to run a tight end pass by Cole Kmet that became a one-yard run. The long drive culminated in a field goal for the night's first points.

The Packers rolled from there, however.

Jordan Love fired two first half touchdown passes — one to Christian Watson for seven yards, the second to Jayden Reed good for 18.

Chicago managed to deliver another long drive. Caleb Williams kept the Bears on the field for eight plays and ate up 30 yards. But Green Bay picked him off to stall the drive, with Carrington Valentine snatching the takeaway.

Love has delivered 116 yards on 7-of-9 passing. Running back Josh Jacobs racked up eight carries for 47 yards. Doubs caught two passes but racked up 43 yards. Saturday comes off as a redemption game for Doubs — after his botched onside kick recovery attempt on Dec. 21 in Chicago.