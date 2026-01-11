On Saturday, the Dallas Mavericks were first without Anthony Davis due to injury as they faced the Chicago Bulls. Then, not even halfway through the first quarter, they were without head coach Jason Kidd.

At the 5:44 mark, Kidd emphatically received an ejection from the game after receiving double technical calls, per Grant Afseth of the Dallas Hoops Journal. It occurred after the Bulls gained possession of the ball, when Ayo Dosunmu went up for a shot and was blocked from behind. Ultimately, it was called for a goaltending, to which Kidd seemed to want to challenge.

The Bulls inbounded the ball, but the Mavericks were still granted a timeout. However, no challenge was ever given. Coming into Saturday, the Mavericks were 14-24, whereas the Bulls were 17-20. On Thursday, Dallas lost 116-114 to the Utah Jazz. On Christmas Day, they lost Davis due to injury in their 126-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Article Continues Below

In June 2021, Kidd was hired to be the head coach of the Mavericks. Since then, he has led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024, in which they lost to the Boston Celtics in five games. Last October, Kidd signed a multi-year contract extension with Dallas. Before that, there was speculation that the New York Knicks were interested in him.

Altogether, Kidd has been an NBA coach for 9 seasons across three teams. In addition to Dallas, he has coached for the Brooklyn Nets from 2013 to 2014 and the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014 to 2018.

In 1994, Kidd was drafted by the Mavericks. He would go on to play 19 seasons in the NBA. He played for the Dallas, Phoenix Suns, New Jersey Nets, and New York Knicks.