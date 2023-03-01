The No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers absorbed a big blow Tuesday at home in Bloomington, as they got destroyed by the unranked Iowa Hawkeyes in a 90-68 loss. If anything, Trayce Jackson-Davis was able to provide some sort of silver lining for Indiana basketball, as he delivered yet another monster performance.

Moreover, Trayce Jackson-Davis also broke an Indiana basketball record, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Trayce Jackson-Davis has set the all-time rebound record at Indiana with 1,092 career rebounds, passing Alan Henderson.”

Jackson-Davis went off for 26 points with 13 rebounds, five assists, four steals, and a block in 35 minutes of action. Despite stuffing the stat sheets, Trayce Jackson-Davis clearly could not tow the Hoosiers into a victory on his own. He was not able to get much support from his teammates, including star guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who went just 4-for-14 from the field for eight points. In fact, no Indiana starter posted more than eight points outside of Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The loss to Iowa also showed the Hoosiers that the Hawkeyes really have their number. Iowa beat the Hoosiers back in January, 91-89, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

With that defeat at the hands of the Hawkeyes, Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers are now 20-10 overall and 11-8 in Big Ten play. They should still make it to the NCAA tournament given their overall body of work, but the Hoosiers can still use some more wins to improve their chances for a higher seed in March Madness.

Indiana will close out its regular-season on Sunday versus the Michigan Wolverines at home.