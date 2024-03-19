The best time of the year for college basketball fans is finally here. March Madness gets underway on Tuesday night as there are two First Four games. The first round of March Madness will take place on Thursday and Friday and two teams that are once again in the national title conversation are Duke basketball and North Carolina basketball. The Tar Heels are a one seed, and the Blue Devils are a four seed. Both teams are very familiar with March Madness and making a run.
One former North Carolina basketball player that is very familiar with March Madness runs is Tyler Hansbrough. Hansbrough played for the Tar Heels from 2005-2009 and he won a national championship there. He is very familiar with March Madness, and he is also very familiar with Duke basketball. He recently appeared on Run It Back and shared who he thinks the most annoying Duke players of all time are.
Tyler Hansbrough: “JJ Redick just because he was so good and so many people hated him in college, he kind of egged it on a little bit. I would put him up there. Then you got to go with Christian Laettner, seems like he's just, you know, the poster boy for Duke. You know you could say like Grayson Allen because of his tripping, he was very Duke-esque. Greg Paulus, you know for me Gerald Henderson’s probably up there.”
Michelle Beadle: “Why is that?”
Tyler Hansbrough: “Actually me and Gerald are pretty good friends now, but back in the day there was a lot of hatred because of that incident.”
Duke has a reputation for having players that are not liked by the college basketball community. This year, Kyle Filipowski entered the conversation, and then he soared up near the top of fans' most-hated Blue Devils after the Wake Forest court storming incident. Duke is always one of the best teams in the country, and that always leads to other fan bases not liking them.
Duke and North Carolina have both created a lot of special moments in March Madness, and they are both good enough to make some more this season. It should another exciting tournament for both fan bases.