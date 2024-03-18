March Madness is the sporting event that many fans consider to be the best in the world. Sixty-eight teams battle it out in an effort to be crowned national champions. It is a massive tournament that takes place over multiple weeks.
Because of that, there are plenty of opportunities for fans to catch the madness in person. In this article, we will look at ticket prices for every round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
March Madness schedule
Selection Sunday has passed, and the field is officially set for March Madness. There were a lot of questionable decisions by the selection committee, but regardless, we are here, and 2024's Big Dance this year is expected to be one of the most crazy in recent memory. College basketball was stacked with talent, and a deep league means that there are tons of teams capable of winning it all.
That starts with the First Four. Eight teams have to play in a play-in game to make the 64-team field. On Tuesday, March 19, Wagner plays Howard at 6:40 p.m. ET. Colorado State will also take on Virginia at 9:10 p.m. ET. The following day will see Grambling vs. Montana State at 6:40 p.m. ET, followed by Colorado against Boise State at 9:10 p.m. ET.
After the field of 64 teams is finalized, the Round of 64 will take place over two days on March 21 and 22. Each day will consist of 16 games with non-stop action. The Round of 32 will then be on March 23 and 24, which is followed by the Sweet 16 on March 28 and 29.
The eight remaining teams play on the Elite Eight on March 30 and 31, and the Final Four is on April 6. Finally, the National Championship Game is on April 8.
March Madness ticket prices
The First Four will take place in Dayton, Ohio, at UD Arena. Tickets for this portion of the tournament are the cheapest, as prices only rise the deeper into March Madness we get. First Four tickets range from $42-500, although the average price is around the $100 mark, according to Ticketmaster.
There are plenty of seats cheaper than $100, too. But of course, the First Four is only at one location, so it may be harder to make that trip on short notice than it will be for the other rounds if you do not live close to UD Arena.
The first and second rounds will be at eight different venues. These include Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington, and FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.
Depending on how much basketball you want to watch, you can buy first session tickets, second session tickets, or tickets for all sessions. A lot of first round tickets starts around $400 for all sessions, and some tickets even reach up to $1,000. You can definitely find tickets for cheaper, though.
The best Round of 64 bargain will be at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, where you can get all sessions tickets for less than $200. All session entry to Gainbridge Fieldhouse is the most expensive, as it will cost at least $520 to get into the Round of 64 there.
Tickets for the Round of 64 are selling fast, but there are still plenty of opening for the Round of 32. Because there are fewer games in the Round of 32, a lot of those tickets are actually cheaper than Round of 64 tickets. You can get into the second round for about $200.
There will be four venues for the regional rounds (Sweet 16 and Elite 8). Those venues are the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, and Little Ceasers Arena in Detroit, Michigan. All sessions tickets for these games will likely cost you over $500.
The Final Four, along with the National Championship Game, will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Tickets for the semifinals games aren't bad, as you can get into State Farm Stadium for as little as $250 because of the football arena's massive capacity.
However, you will be very far away from the action with tickets that cheap. Most Final Four tickets are in the $400s, and the most expensive tickets are listed at $6,250. Tickets for the National Championship Game are listed at similar prices.
All ticket information was found using Ticketmaster, but Vividseats and SeatGeek have similarly priced options. Overall, March Madness consists of 67 total games, so while there will be plenty of time for you to enjoy the action from the comfort of you home, you should really consider catching a game in person as well.