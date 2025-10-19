With the Jacksonville Jaguars losing embarrassingly to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, 35-7, there is no doubt surprise by the fans with how well the team has started this season. As the Jaguars fell to the Rams in London, England, head coach Liam Coen would reflect on the outing and the questions he asks himself.

After a lackluster showcase overseas, Coen would call the loss a “frustrating” one, saying that he and the team are looking within for a reason why Sunday happened the way it did. He would cite a few questions he asked himself that he had to answer when going over the defeat.

“It's definitely frustrating, but just like everybody else in there, you've got to look inward first,” Coen said, according to ESPN. “Like, what am I doing as the head football coach that's not clear right now? How am I communicating these things? How am I, and how are we practicing these things? That's what I've got to look at, right?”

“We've got to look at the self-scout in all three phases,” Coen continued. “We've got to look at personnel in all three phases, how we're utilizing it, how we aren't utilizing it, and where do we need to use guys more, use guys less. It's all going to get evaluated. Got to figure it out,” he said. “Got a long flight home and some days off to do that.”

Trevor Lawrence on what the Jaguars need to do for the rest of the season

Article Continues Below

Looking at the offensive side of the ball, the one highlight was the first touchdown reception to Travis Hunter from Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, but there wasn't any excitement beyond that. Throwing for 296 yards and the one touchdown, he would say after the game that Jacksonville needs to “start the games faster.”

“We have to start the games faster,” Lawrence said. “I can only speak on my perspective. Freshly off the game, there are some plays that I got to make early to get us going, and it's routine stuff.

“You know, it's not like we didn't have a good plan or anything like that. Some self-inflicted wounds. If we can clean that up and just stay on schedule,” Lawrence continued.

At any rate, the Jaguars are now at a 4-3 record after losing two straight and look to snap the skid on Nov. 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders.