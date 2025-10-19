The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0 on Sunday, moving to 4-3. The three-time champions have now won four of their last five games after that dreadful 0-2 start. They beat an inferior opponent on Sunday, as Vegas is now 2-5 and tumbling to a dreadful season. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid expressed sympathy for Raiders coach Pete Carroll at the end of the blowout.

“My heart goes out to Pete… the injuries are crushing for him. Especially when [Raiders DE Maxx Crosby] goes out of the game… I know it’s the Raiders – but I hate seeing that happen,” Reid said, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.

Crosby left the game after a block from Chiefs' tight end Noah Gray. He had both knee and back injuries, according to the team. And the Raiders started the game without Brock Bowers and Jakob Meyers, hampering their already poor offense.

Article Continues Below

The Chiefs have owned the Raiders in the Reid era, but this is the first time they have faced Carroll in his Vegas era. Things aren't going great for the Super Bowl Champion, as he hits the bye with a decision to make between Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett.

The Raiders have a lot of questions to answer on both sides of the ball. But Reid's Chiefs have answered a lot of questions in recent weeks, rolling over the inferior opponent. Patrick Mahomes and the offense have been clicking for the better part of the season, and Rashee Rice's return only made it better.

The Chiefs are back in primetime against the Washington Commanders next Monday, looking to move to 5-3. With the Los Angeles Chargers struggling, they could take a firm hold of the AFC West with a win. The Raiders hit the bye and have the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 on the other side.