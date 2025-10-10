The Loyola Chicago family may have woken up with heavy hearts as it was announced that Sister Jean had passed away at the age of 106. Jean was known as the chaplain of the team and gained much notoriety in 2018 when the Loyola Chicago men's basketball team made their Cinderella run during March Madness.

Porter Moser was the head coach of Loyola Chicago at that time and is now the coach of the University of Oklahoma, shared a message on social media about Sister Jean and what she meant to him.

“Sister started every prayer during my time with her at Loyola the same: ‘Good and gracious God.' Those words were so her,” Moser wrote. “She had time for everyone. She had a kind word for everyone. She listened and gave encouragement to everyone. She had true self purpose to help others. What a legacy to leave behind.

Article Continues Below

“So today, as we all mourn the death of our dear friend Sister Jean, my heart is sad but also filled with joy and gratitude for my time spent with her and the impact she had on my life and so many others.

“So I know this… I will be talking about Sister Jean for years to come. Her unparalleled positivity and energy for life, to the best of my ability, I will be sharing her purpose to help others. And from time to time, I will be praying to her… ‘Good and gracious Sister Jean, I miss you and glad you are home!'”

That Loyola Chicago team in 2018 made it all the way to the Final Four, where they eventually lost to No. 3 seed Michigan Wolverines. Sister Jean was not just a big inspiration to the basketball team, but to the entire community of Loyola Chicago, and there's no doubt that her legacy will continue to live there.