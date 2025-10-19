On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys took the field at home for a divisional matchup against the Washington Commanders, looking to pick up their third win of the 2025 NFL season. Sunday marked the return of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who had missed multiple games due to injury, with George Pickens doing an admirable job of filling the number one receiver role.

However, the Cowboys' offense can certainly hit another level when Lamb is in the lineup, and he proved that fact with an epic 74-yard touchdown against Washington to give Dallas a 17-8 lead in the first half.

Dak Prescott AIRS IT OUT for a 75-yard CeeDee Lamb TD 🎯🍿 pic.twitter.com/VusoEAjX2d — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

(video via the Dallas Cowboys on X, formerly Twitter).

The Commanders have been a solid defensive unit over the last two years, making the touchdown even more impressive.

A big opportunity for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys haven't been a great team so far in 2025, sitting at 2-3-1 entering Sunday afternoon's divisional matchup against the Commanders. However, one thing that has been excellent is the Cowboys' passing attack, with quarterback Dak Prescott playing at what would be an MVP level if the team had a better record.

When healthy, the Cowboys boast arguably the league's best wide receiver duo in Lamb and Pickens, constantly hunting mismatches against opposing defensive backfields. Prescott seems to have put the interception and inaccuracy concerns that plagued him in the early part of his career fully behind him in 2025.

All of this makes it all the more frustrating that the Cowboys are still not a very good team this year thanks almost exclusively to their defense, which routinely surrenders huge days to opposing quarterbacks. One can only imagine what Dallas practices look like, with Prescott and the explosive Cowboys offense facing off against what has been one of the worst defenses in the NFL this year.

Still, a win against the Commanders would get the Cowboys back to the .500 mark and also help them make up some ground in the crowded NFC East, with the New York Giants suddenly looking like an actual NFL team.