In an unparalleled moment for women’s college basketball, the upcoming women's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchups on Monday are setting the stage for what may be the most viewed games in the sport's history. USC women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb succinctly captured the enormity of the occasion, predicting a significant impact on viewership.
The excitement centers on two games featuring four of the sport's biggest stars: Caitlin Clark of Iowa, Angel Reese of LSU, JuJu Watkins of USC and Paige Bueckers of UConn. This constellation of talent has not only fans but also players and coaches anticipating a historic day for women’s basketball.
“RIP to the viewership numbers,” Gottlieb said, as reported by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic. “It’s going to crush everything.”
Historically, the last showdown between Clark and Reese in the 2023 title game attracted an audience of 9.9 million viewers, highlighting the massive draw of high-profile matchups in women’s basketball. The expectation is that the Iowa vs. LSU game could surpass previous non-Final Four viewership records, with ESPN's broadcast of Iowa's win over West Virginia in the second round last weekend drawing an average of 4.9 million viewers, a significant increase from the prior record.
Star power will drive women's Elite Eight viewership
The presence of star players significantly boosts the narrative and viewership. Bueckers, returning from a knee injury that sidelined her for the entire 2022-23 season, and Watkins, a freshman sensation, are central to the storyline. Their performances showcase the growth and increasing appeal of women's basketball.
“Star power drives narratives in athletics,” Gottlieb said. “It’s why the NBA took off, when there were faces to it, going all the way back to Magic (Johnson) and Larry (Bird) and then Michael Jordan.”
The importance of narrative continuity in women's basketball was also highlighted by UConn coach Geno Auriemma, with players typically staying with their programs for several years due to the absence of a one-and-done rule. This allows fans to build a deeper connection with players.
“It’s kids that have hung in there for three or four years and made their mark on their school and on their sport,” Auriemma said. “It can showcase all that’s possible if everybody just buys in and hangs in there and grows with their team.”
While the focus is on the Elite Eight, it should be noted that Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks already secured their Final Four spot on Sunday, albeit with less media spotlight.
“Go ahead, take the spotlight, put it somewhere else,” Staley said. “Let this team continue to thrive in the space that they’re given. Hopefully at the end of the day, next week this time, I’m hoping that we give a lot of people a lot to talk about.
“Now that we’ve won, I’m going to sit back and I’m going to enjoy it like everybody else. Probably millions and millions of people are going to tune into that game, and I’m going to be one of them. I don’t have Nielsen ratings in my house, but you can count me in to watch that game.”
Caitlin Clark praises players in Monday's matchups
If Clark herself wasn't having to play Monday, she said that she would take a page out of Staley's playbook and tune-in for the games if she could.
“If I were a basketball fan, I’d be glued to the TV,” Clark said. “Paige and JuJu have both been able to have amazing seasons, and I’ve been able to watch as much as I can … I’m pretty busy, but I love turning them on as much as I can — especially JuJu. What she’s been able to do for that program as a freshman to come in and lead them to the Elite Eight with a chance to go to the Final Four is unreal, it’s unheard of. She’s so special.
“Women’s basketball fans know how special and cool this moment will be. I think the viewership numbers will show that. … More than anything, it’s just great for our game. I’m lucky to be a part of it.”