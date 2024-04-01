JuJu Watkins has established herself as one of the top stars in women's college basketball in her freshman year with USC, helping to lead her team to the Elite Eight, and she received great praise from two of the other big stars in the game in Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers.
“I've been able to watch as much as I can… especially JuJu,” Caitlin Clark said, via Mirjam Swanson of the Southern California News Group. “What she's been able to do for that program as a freshman, to come in and lead them to the Elite Eight with a chance to go to the Final Four is unreal, it's unheard of. She's so special.”
JuJu Watkins' USC women's basketball team is set to take on Paige Bueckers' UConn squad in the Elite Eight. It will be one of the most-anticipated matchups in women's basketball this year. Ahead of the game, Bueckers raved about Watkins' ability and what she brings to her team.
“Her confidence, her fearlessness, and ability to just not care that she's a freshman and just perform the way that she does at the level that she does, it's pretty amazing,” Paige Bueckers said, via Luca Evans of the Orange County Register.
It is certainly high praise for Watkins from Bueckers, but the two go against each other and try to bring their teams to the Final Four.
Inside the USC vs UConn matchup
The game between the USC and UConn women's basketball programs will take place on Monday. USC comes in as a No. 1 seed, but UConn is favored by sportsbook odds. USC went 29-5 overall and won the Pac-12 tournament in its last year in existence. Watkins and USC will head to the Big Ten next season. UConn is 32-5 overall and won the Big East regular season and tournament titles. Although Bueckers is healthy, UConn is dealing with injuries to a number of players, which is why they were a No. 3 seed in this season's tournament.
The winner of Monday's game between USC and UConn will move onto the Final Four and face the winner of the Iowa vs LSU matchup, which will take place earlier in the night on Monday as well. We could be in for Watkins or Bueckers matching up with Clark in the Final Four. If not, it will be. Watkins or Bueckers against Angel Reese and LSU.
This season, Watkins is averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists, living up to the hype that she received coming into this season. USC is reaching heights that it has not reached as a program in a long time. Reaching the Final Four and potentially winning a national championship in Watkins' freshman year with USC would be quite an accomplishment.