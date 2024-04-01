The USC Trojans are in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1994 and that's largely due to the play of freshman sensation JuJu Watkins. The win set them up with a matchup against UConn with a trip to the Final Four on the line. It's going to be a big matchup with a lot of fans and media focused on the potential matchup between JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers.
Prior to the game, USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb made clear that the matchup was between USC and UConn and not JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers, but that star power narratives are inevitable and that it's not necessarily a bad thing as per Tim Booth of the Associated Press.
“I think we would all tell you, right, it's USC against UConn, and it's LSU against Iowa. But star power drives narratives in athletics. It's why the NBA took off, you know, when there were faces to it, going all the way back to Magic and Larry and Michael Jordan,” Gottlieb said. “I think it's great for our game. The quality of basketball has been really high and really exciting, but to have stars in these games, I think, makes people tune in.”
JuJu Watkins' aware of what makes Paige Bueckers so great
It's a strong possibility that both Watkins and Bueckers will see plenty of minutes guarding each other in this Elite Eight matchup, it's inevitable. The comparisons are going to be made and the entire country's eyes will be focused on it.
Watkins spoke about the potential matchup and about what makes Bueckers such a threat as per Tim Booth of the Associated Press.
“That's the key part to being a great basketball player is surveying the court and stuff like that. It's definitely something I'm continuing to work on, but I would say she's got it,” Watkins said. “Not necessarily how quick, but the way she's able to slow the game down and make the right plays.”
Earlier this season, Bueckers announced that she return to UConn for her final season of college basketball eligibility. She is expected to be a lottery pick in the WNBA Draft when she declares. Watkins still has a few more seasons of college basketball, but she too will be a top WNBA Draft pick.
During UConn's Sweet 16 win against Duke, Bueckers played all 40 minutes and finished with 24 points, five rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocked shots while shooting 9-21 from the field. In USC's Sweet 16 win against Baylor, Watkins finished with 30 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and four blocked shots while shooting 8-28 from the field.
The Trojans have a history of women's basketball excellence when they had Hall of Famers such as Cheryl Miller, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper and Tina Thompson suit up for the program. UConn has had longer sustained run of being elite with players such as Maya Moore, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart among others. The Huskies had reach 14 straight Final Fours before last season's Sweet 16 exit.