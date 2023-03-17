Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The 5-12 upset is a popular pick during March Madness, and the VCU Rams entered Friday as a trendy pick to top 5-seed St. Mary’s. However, the Rams suffered a massive injury blow as star guard Adrian “Ace” Baldwin Jr. limped off the court and went to the locker room after suffering a leg injury in the second half.

Ace Baldwin was on the bench but then went to the locker room, according to Aidan Joly of 4 News Buffalo.

Baldwin spent a couple minutes on the bench and has now gone back to the locker room. Bad news for VCU, which is trying to stay in this game. https://t.co/meGkIXbzJ4 — Aidan Joly (@ByAidanJoly) March 17, 2023

Baldwin is VCU’s top scorer with an average of 12.7 PPG and he put up 11 points with 3 rebounds and 3 assists before leaving the game, so this is a tough blow for the Rams.

Fortunately, after a trip to the locker room, some trainers taping him up, and some time on the exercise bike, Baldwin was able to return to the court and proceeded to hit a jump shot as VCU.

Ace Baldwin is back in the game. Hits a jumper to make it 50-41, 8:12 to go. — Aidan Joly (@ByAidanJoly) March 17, 2023

St. Mary’s has been giving the Rams all they can handle, and the 5-seed from the West Coast Conference has a number of quality wins this season, including victories over San Diego State and Gonzaga.

The VCU Rams earned an automatic bid after defeating Dayton in the A-10 Championship Game, and the Rams came in as a popular upset pick, although playing without Baldwin for some time was a tough situation for them.

He’s back now, so that’s good news.