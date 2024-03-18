A national championship and a historic March Madness run are all that's missing from Caitlin Clark's decorated college basketball career. She shattered records and gave Iowa a massive Big Ten tournament trophy against a streaky Ohio State team. Her squad has all the tools and momentum they need to etch their names into history. However, WVU and Coach Mark Kellogg plan to bring them back to earth immediately.
Selection Sunday just finished and the brackets are out. Some lower-seeded teams might tremble in fear when they see Iowa waiting for them in the first round but not WVU. Coach Mark Kellogg knows that they have the opportunity of a lifetime to deliver one of the greatest upsets in sports history. He even riled up his squad after the bracket got unveiled, via Wesley Shoemaker of USA Today.
“Let’s win one and send Caitlin Clark packing!” he exclaimed.
WVU suffered an untimely loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 tournament but there are a lot of silver linings for this squad. JJ Quinerly is always set on giving her team a spark. In their most recent outing, she put up 27 points to keep WVU afloat. Moreover, Kyah Watson can also lock up any guard Iowa puts in front of her well while still putting up big numbers. Against Kansas State, she only racked up four points, and three assists, but grabbed seven rebounds.
The Mountaineers will surely put up a fight against the Hawkeyes. This means that Caitlin Clark needs to show up and lead her team to a statement victory in the first round.
Iowa's path to March Madness
Wins did not come as easily for this squad. They struggled mightily against their first matchup against Ohio State and lost four total games. But, the last few games saw them catch fire. They are now on a six-game winning streak and are fresh off of a Big Ten championship win over Nebraska. All of this added to their learnings throughout the season makes for a perfect formula for a national title. It will be win or go home from now on but it looks like Iowa has no plans of packing bags just yet.