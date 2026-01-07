UNLV football is taking a chance on a quarterback in hopes that they can revive his collegiate career. Former Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold has signed with the Rebels out of the transfer portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3. The hope is that Dan Mullen can turn thungs around for him, as he's worked with quarterbacks such as Tim Tebow, Dak Prescott, and Alex Smith in the past.

Arnold started his career with Oklahoma in 2023 where he didn't play much, and finished with 563 yards and four touchdowns. The next year he saw an increase in his role, but injuries affected him, as he only threw for 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He transferred to Auburn the following season, with hopes that head coach Hugh Freeze could change the trajectory of his career. That did not come to fruition, and he ended up throwing for 1,309 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The hope is that Mullens can help improve his game, and the one thing that should help him is his ability to make plays with his legs. In three seasons, Arnold has 871 rush yards and 12 touchdowns, and that's something that he can build on with UNLV if given the chance.

UNLV finished this past season with a 10-3 record, and lost in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl.

With Anthony Colandrea committing to Nebraska recently, UNLV needed a quarterback that was going to lead the team next season, and it looks like they have their answer now. If Arnold can have a big year with the program, it could do a lot for his future and the next step in his career.