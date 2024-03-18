The dominating storyline over the women's college basketball scene this year, and some might argue collegiate sports as a whole, has been the play of Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark, who is widely expected to be the number one overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft. Of course, before she gets there, Clark will look to help lead her Hawkeyes to a run back to the Final Four, where they bowed out last year against the LSU Tigers in the Championship Game despite Clark's continued brilliance.
On Sunday evening, the brackets were announced for both the men's and women's upcoming NCAA Tournaments, and fans got their first look at who Clark and the Hawkeyes will be taking on in the first round of action (kind of).
“The UT Martin women will be a 16-seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face Holy Cross in a play-in game. That winner will get Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the next round,” reported Adam Wells of WPSD Local 6 on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
The fact that they will be taking on the 16-seed means of course that Caitlin Clark and her Iowa teammates are one of the four number one seeds in the bracket this year, a distinction they earned with their stellar play throughout the regular season. An interesting topic of discussion in recent years has been whether one seeds are actually at a disadvantage in their first-round matchups due to having less time to scout their opponent because of the play-in format; however, whoever it is, they will be very heavy underdogs vs Iowa.