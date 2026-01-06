The Miami Dolphins finished 7-10 on the 2025 NFL season, which isn’t good, but when you consider they started 1-6, there were some positives down the stretch to build on next year. So, with that, the Dolphins turn their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft.

With Mike McDaniel seemingly staying and a new general manager coming in to replace Chris Grier, who will Miami take? We asked the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator, and here’s what it came back with for the first three rounds.

Round 1, Pick 11: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

The Dolphins need to replace Jaelen Phillips for sure, as the team finished T-15 (39) in sacks and T-20 in pressure rate (21.3%) this season. So, taking an edge rusher in the first round is not a bad idea.

However, Auburn defensive end Keldric Faulk is a risky pick at No. 11, especially when there are safer options still on the board.

Faulk looks like a superstar DE getting off the bus. He is 6-foot-6, 285 pounds with long arms and strength. That said, his production hasn’t quite measured up to his physical abilities yet.

As a sophomore in 2024, Faulk had a breakout season with 11.0 tackles for a loss and 7.0 sacks. Those numbers dropped to 5.0 and 2.0, respectively, in 2025, though, which is not what you want to see from an NFL prospect.

While Rueben Bain Jr. and David Bailey were gone at this point, according to the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator, pass rushers like Romello Height, Cashius Howell, and T.J. Parker were still on the board. It may make sense for the Dolphins to go after one of these players, but Faulk is a high-risk, high-reward pick, who has more superstar potential than any edge rushers outside of Bain and Bailey.

Round 2, Pick 43: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

One thing we learned in 2025 is that Tua Tagovailoa is not the long-term answer at quarterback for the Dolphins, and while Quinn Ewers had some intriguing moments, he probably isn’t either.

That means it is back to the drawing board at QB for Mike McDaniel, and taking one in the 2026 NFL Draft is probably on the menu.

After Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore, the 2026 QB class falls off dramatically. Alabama’s Ty Simpson is likely in the next tier by himself, as the rest of the signal-callers likely won’t come off the board until the third round or later.

Simpson is a pocket passer with smarts, poise, accuracy, and pocket awareness. He isn’t a dynamic athlete, nor does he have a cannon for an arm. The Crimson Tide passer could develop into a high-end (though likely not elite) starter in the league.

So, while this pick makes sense, the question is, how much different is Simpson really from Tagovailoa and Ewers?

Round 3, Pick 75: TE Michael Trigg, Baylor

The Dolphins passed on tight end Tyler Warren in the 2025 NFL Draft in favor of defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. And while they got decent production from Darren Waller this year (when healthy), they may have missed on a future star in Warren.

Miami needs a tight end in April, and the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator has the team taking Baylor TE Michael Trigg with the first of their three third-round selections.

After a year at USC, two at Ole Miss, and two at Baylor, Trigg had a breakout season in 2025 with career highs in catches (50), yards (694), and touchdowns (six). At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, he is an oversized receiver that will be a matchup nightmare for defenses. His blocking can improve, but overall, Trigg’s skill and versatility make him an excellent pick at 75.

Round 3, Pick 87: RB LJ Martin, BYU

De’Von Achane is a star running back in the league, but Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon both failed to become true 1Bs to take some of the load off the starter this season. What the Dolphins really need is a big, bruising back to complement Achane’s speed, and that’s what LJ Martin would bring.

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Martin is built more like a linebacker than a running back. However, he can tote the rock for a man his size. The former BYU Cougar put up a Big-12-leading 1,305 rushing yards this season while adding 12 touchdowns.

Martin is not a home run hitter, but that’s what Achane does. And in addition to wearing down defenses, Martin is a good pass blocker and receiver out of the backfield. If the Dolphins could get him here, this would be a fantastic pick.

Round 3, Pick 91: CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Indiana cornerback De’Angelo Ponds is tough, competitive, and talented. He is a ballhawk as well, picking off three passes this season and returning one of them for a touchdown. So, why is he available at the end of Round 3? Because he is only 5-foot-9 and 173 pounds.

If Ponds were even two inches taller and 10-15 pounds heavier, he might be in the mix for a Round 1 selection. As it is, though, there are questions as to if his body can hold up in the pros.

Overall, Ponds is worth the risk at this point because of his skills and mentality. His punt return ability is another plus for the CB as well.