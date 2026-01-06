After winning the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles are now gearing up for a Wild Card Round playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. In their quest for success, the Eagles could have some massive reinforcements headed their way.

Right tackle Lane Johnson is expected to practice on Wednesday for the first time since mid-November, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The offensive lineman has been battling through a Lisfranc injury.

“Eagles RT Lane Johnson is expected to practice on Wednesday for the first time since he suffered a Lisfranc foot injury vs. the Lions on Nov. 16, per NFL sources,” McLane wrote. “Johnson has made progress in his recovery, but still has to test his right foot before the team makes a decision on his availability for Sunday’s wild card game vs. the 49ers.”

Johnson's foot injury came all the way back in Week 11, holding him out for the remainder of the season. His loss was clearly noticed, as the Eagles went 3-4 in his absence. They're just 18-28 without Johnson throughout his entire career, McLane noted.

In the 10 games Johnson has started in 2025, he's earned a 77.4 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 18/89 tackles. His 80.4 pass blocking grade ranks 10th. But for all his rankings, the Eagles know exactly what the right tackle brings to the table. He is a six-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro and a two-time Super Bowl champion.

The Eagles will certainly be paying close attention Johnson and his foot injury throughout the week. But a practice return on Wednesday would point all signs towards the tackle making his return in the Wild Card Round.