The current roster overhaul in Baton Rouge has left Lane Kiffin facing significant gaps as foundational players like Caden Durham and Michael Van Buren search for new homes. Durham, who earned All-SEC Freshman honors, departs after totaling 1,609 scrimmage yards, leaving the backfield understrengt for the LSU football team.

Meanwhile, Van Buren’s move to the portal adds to the vacancy at the quarterback position. Kiffin is already deep in a recruiting duel for Brendan Sorsby against Texas Tech, highlighting the massive task of replacing over 2,800 yards of offensive production.

This period of instability places immense pressure on the new administration to find immediate solutions before the 2026 season begins and the program moves fully past the previous era.

Amidst this pressure, a clear target has emerged as Arizona quarterback Sam Leavitt arrived for a visit on Monday. According to reports from On3, the Tigers currently lead the race for his services. Regarding the optimism surrounding the visit, Steve Wiltfong said that the Tigers sit in a good spot.

With Kentucky no longer in the mix after landing another passer, Lane Kiffin appears to be the frontrunner unless a miracle visit to Miami materializes. A key factor in this recruitment is the relationship between the passer and the incoming offensive lead.

Regarding the player's connection to the staff, sources said that Leavitt has built a rapport with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. Although confidence remains low in this specific prediction, LSU is currently seen as the favorite to land the talented option.

The coaching staff is also juggling unique responsibilities, as Charlie Weis Jr. and Kevin Smith continue to work with Ole Miss during the playoff run. This arrangement has allowed the pair to continue their LSU recruiting duties while preparing for the Fiesta Bowl.

Discussing the ongoing coordination, Keith Carter said that ”Charlie has been awesome, juggling two high-profile jobs. He has been incredible.” This balance was maintained even as the program navigated the brief portal entry of Weston Davis, who withdrew his name after just thirty minutes.

Davis's return ensures that Kiffin will have a veteran starter to anchor the offensive line while the staff implements their new offensive strategy for 2026.