“Barbie” is taking it all the way to the bank. Margot Robbie “is expected to earn $50 million as part of a deal that combines her salary and back-end box office bonuses”, according to Variety. Her husband Tom Ackerley is also a producer on the film.
Margot Robbie apparently already knew that “Barbie” would be a success. She told Collider that she pitched Barbie as a film that could make $1 billion.
“I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director,” she said to the outlet.
However, she said she didn't even thinking about being casted for the project when she was first developing it.
“It wasn’t that I ever wanted to play Barbie, or dreamt of being Barbie, or anything like that. This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project,” Robbie told Vogue in May.
Barbie has made over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, making Greta Gerwig the highest-grossing female director of a live-action movie at the global box office, per The Hollywood Reporter. Gerwig's “Barbie” topped 2019's Captain Marvel, which was co-directed by Anna Boden. It’s also the highest-grossing film ever from a female director, overtaking the previous record holder, “Frozen II,” which was co-directed by Jennifer Lee per Variety.
While “Barbie” was a huge success, there are no plans for a part two of the film as of now.