Cal Raleigh orchestrated quite a breakout campaign over the 2022 season, and he was a vital player in the Seattle Mariners’ run to an American League wild-card berth. Raleigh also had to will his way to finishing the season.

Raleigh noted during the Mariners’ pre-spring training media luncheon on Wednesday that he underwent successful surgery in the offseason to repair a broken thumb and torn ligaments in his catching hand.

“It went great,” Raleigh said on Wednesday. “The training staff, I’ve been in touch with them, it feels like every single day this offseason, just talking through stuff to make sure everything’s good.”

Raleigh dealt with both injuries during the late stages of the season, but he still ended up taking part in the Mariners’ postseason run. He said on Wednesday that it was not “easy” playing through the nagging ailments, but he wanted to help the team snap its lengthy postseason drought.

“That and some numbing helped out a lot,” Raleigh said. “It wasn’t easy, but like I said before, it’s just kind of understanding the situation, and knowing what was on the line made it pretty easy for me as far as the decisions to keep playing and wanting to be in there. I had lots of conversations with (Servais) and the training staff. I just wanted to be in there to help the team.

“I didn’t really care about what was going on (with the thumb). I just wanted to end the (playoff) drought, and I wanted to go as far as we could (in) the playoffs. That’s just kind of what was on my mind.”

Raleigh added that he still has “ways to go” in his injury rehab, but he did at the least spent time working out at the team’s spring training facility over the past few weeks. He also caught a bullpen for Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales on Tuesday, and he came away from it with “no issues.”

Raleigh posted career highs across the board last year, from home runs (27) to RBI (63). The Mariners’ starting catcher also recorded an OPS+ of 122 in regular season play.