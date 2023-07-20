The Seattle Mariners suffered a crucial blow on Wednesday night, but it could've been avoided. Outfielder Jarred Kelenic took out of his frustration after a strikeout on a water cooler in the dugout and ultimately suffered a fractured foot, which has resulted in a trip to the 10-day IL. It's unknown at this point when he could return to the lineup.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, an emotional Kelenic took full responsibility for his actions and expressed how badly he feels for his teammates after such a foolish move.

Via Ryan Divish:

“I let the emotions get the best of me,” said Kelenic. “I just feel terrible — especially for the guys. I just let them down, and I take full responsibility for it. It’s on me. It can’t happen.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Part of Kelenic’s opening comments pic.twitter.com/ycR8dM4qbF — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 20, 2023

Kelenic could barely hold back the tears. You've got to feel for him. The former first-round pick knows he made a mistake and would do anything to take that moment back.

Jarred Kelenic is having a respectable campaign for Seattle as well, which makes this hurt even more. He's hitting .256 with 11 home runs and 24 doubles in 2023. The 24-year-old was 1 for 4 in a loss to the Minnesota Twins before sustaining the injury Wednesday.

With Kelenic now on the shelf, the Mariners called up prospect Cade Marlowe, who is expected to step in and handle the duties in left field. While Seattle will be hoping Marlowe can make an impact, you'd have to believe the organization will look to add another outfielder at the trade deadline next month.