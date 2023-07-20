If the Seattle Mariners had any playoff hopes remaining, they are probably crushed now. On Thursday, the Mariners put Jarred Kelenic on the IL for a bizarre reason. During Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins, Kelenic let out his frustration and kicked a water cooler, which led him to have a broken foot and be placed on the IL, per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times.

‘Jarred Kelenic kicked a cooler in the dugout after striking out in the 9th last night and broke a bone in his foot.'

The Mariners have called up prospect Cade Marlowe in a corresponding move, and he will make his MLB debut soon after taking Kelenic's spot. Kelenic, the Mariners' star outfielder, was hitting .252 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI on the year, so this is a tough blow for the franchise, especially with the year he was having.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He went 1-4 in Wednesday's game against the Twins but was frustrated after striking out and kicking the cooler. Mariners manager Scott Servais touched on Kelenic's injury and expressed he is truly apologetic for how it happened (h/t Shannon Drayer).

“Nobody feels worse about this than Jarred does. Players get frustrated but you’ve got to be able to control your emotions that’s a part of being a professional. He’s upset. He knows he let a lot of people down.”

The Mariners are below .500 and sit in 4th place in the American League West, and the absence of Kelenic surely won't help them for the next few weeks, at least.