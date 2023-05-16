A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is having a night at Fenway Park this Monday. Raleigh has seemingly put the Mariners’ offense on his back in Game 1 of this three-game series in Boston, as he has already smacked two home runs — one each from both sides of the plate.

You would imagine that in the long history of Fenway Park, which was opened in 1912, it had seen pretty much every kind of feat there is to see in baseball. But Cal Raleigh just defied that notion by becoming just the first catcher ever to blast a homer from both sides of the plate at the storied baseball venue.

“Cal Raleigh is the first catcher to homer from BOTH sides of the plate in a game in the 112-year history of Fenway Park,” tweeted Alex Mayer shortly after the catcher lifted two-run tater that went 434 feet deep in the sixth inning. He hit that from the right side of the plate.

It's the Cal Raleigh Show in Boston 🔱 He hammers another 2-run homer over the Green Monster as the @Mariners lead 5-0.@Casamigos | #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/KnYH1d9y48 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 16, 2023

Earlier in the contest, Cal Raleigh put the Mariners on the board first with a left-handed two-run home run in the fifth inning to give his team a 2-0 lead.

Cal Raleigh just obliterated this baseball. 109.3 mph off the bat, 438 feet. pic.twitter.com/59tZiTiH3a — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 16, 2023

It was a long wait for Cal Raleigh before finally hit a home run again. Those bombs he knocked off the park at Fenway Park were his first two home runs since the start of May. Prior to that, the last time he went deep was in a 10-8 road win over the Toronto Blue Jays on April 30 in which he also had two home runs.