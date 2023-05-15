The Seattle Mariners head to Boston to start a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Red Sox prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The Mariners enter the game at 20-20 on the year and took two of three from the Tigers over the weekend. After shutting down Detroit in the first two games, allowing just two runs combines, they gave up five in game three and could not score enough to get the win. For the Red Sox, they have lost five of their last six games, including being swept by the Cardinals. They are now 22-19 on the season and in last place in the AL East. The Red Sox had a disappointing 2022, so the fact that they are over .500 and contending is a pleasant surprise for the team.

Here are the Mariners-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Red Sox Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+136)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 10 (-105)

Under: 10 (-115)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Red Sox

TV: RSNW/NESN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners need to figure out their strikeout problem. They strike out 25.8% of the time so far this season, which is last in the majors. Over the weekend they were only at 21.7%, which may be why they won two of three games. Still, even when the Mariners are making contact, it has not been great. They rank 23rd in the majors with a .284 BAPIP, meaning that their contact is not finding hits even when they are not striking out.

JP Crawford is starting to get going in May. He has hits in his last seven games and scored in five of them. He is hitting .278 in May with a .395 on-base percentage. Crawford is also hitting better against right-handed pitching. This year he is hitting .273 with a home run and 14 RBIs against righties. The Mariners will also be hoping for Eugenio Suarez to pull out of his funk at the plate. In May he is hitting just .159. He has managed to get a walk in each of his last four games, but if he can get going, it should mean good things for the Mariners’ offense.

On the hill tonight will be George Kirby. Kirby is 4-2 with a 2.62 ERA on the season. One of his two losses was an eight-inning one-run game in which his team was shut out. Last time out, he went seven innings and did not allow a run. This year, Kirby has given up three or more runs just twice, with one of those times being his first start of the season.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox offense has been great so far this year. Rafael Devers is leading the way with 11 home runs and 36 runs batted in on the season. In May, he is hitting .311 but only has one home run. He has driven in ten runs though, including one in each of the last three games. Beyond Devers, Masataka Yoshida, Alex Vergudo, and Jarren Duran all have OPS+ figures over 130. Yoshida is hitting .341 this month, while he has driven in eight runs. Yoshida is also hitting .319 against righties, with five home runs and 19 RBIs. Verdugo is hitting .275 on the month and has been crushing right-handed pitching this year. He is hitting .314 against righties this year, with five home runs and 13 RBIs. Duran has been the best of the group against righties, hitting .369 this year, while driving in 13.

The Red Sox will send Tanner Houck to the mound today. He has not been great in his last three starts. He has lost two of them and gotten a no-decision on the other. In his 16.2 innings pitched in those three starts, he has seen 13 runs scored with 12 of them being earned. He has not had a game this year where at least two runs were not scored. Still, his job will be to just keep it close. The Red Sox have been scoring well this year in the later innings and have had a great career all year.

Kenley Jansen has nine saves on the year and before his last two outings, had given up just one run. The last two times out were rough for him. He gave up three runs without recording an out on Friday, and then two earned runs in an inning of work on Saturday. It is just a rough patch for Jansen though, and he should pull through given his next opportunity.

Final Mariners-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Mariners are having trouble scoring and striking out a ton. A good remedy for that is a pitcher who does not strike out a lot of batters and gives up a ton of runs. Kirby will have to be on his game today against this potent offense, but the starting pitching has been the downfall for the Red Sox so far this year. That continues today as the Mariners get up early and take the win.

Final Mariners-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+136)