Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners pulled off a big statement win Sunday over the Tampa Bay Rays at home. The Mariners were down by as many as five runs during the game but managed to dig deep enough to complete a come-from-behind 7-6 victory against the No. 1 team in the big leagues right now.

Rodriguez, all hyped up by that Mariners victory, sent a clear message across Major League Baseball about Seattle's fierce mentality, even when the team has its back on the wall.

“This is a resilient group. We don’t give up. There’s probably a lot of people out there who think we should or that we’re done or whatever. But that’s not what we think,” Julio Rodriguez said after the game (h/t Adam Jude of the Seattle Times). “We’re going to keep fighting, no matter what you throw at us.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Mariners trailed Tampa Bay by five runs (6-1) in the middle of the third inning before responding with four runs in the bottom of the same inning, which included a run by Julio Rodriguez off of a double by Ty France. Tom Murphy tied the game at 6-6 with a solo home run in the sixth inning. In the next inning, the Mariners loaded the bases before Jose Caballero got hit by a pitch that sent Teoscar Hernandez to home plate to give the Mariners the 7-6 lead.

With their wins in the final two games of the series against the Rays, the Mariners moved two games closer to .500.

Seattle next faces the San Francisco Giants in a three-game series in Bay Area.