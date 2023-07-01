The Tampa Bay Rays will look to keep the magic going against the Seattle Mariners. We are at T-Mobile Park, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Rays-Mariners prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rays destroyed the Mariners 15-4 on Friday night. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going. Things started badly for the Rays as Tom Murphy blasted a two-run bomb to deep left field to give the Mariners a 2-0 lead. Then, J.P. Crawford singled to right-center field to drive in two runners and make it 4-0. The Rays got on the board in the fourth inning when Randy Arozarena smashed a two-run bomb to deep left field to cut the deficit to 4-2. Then, the Rays struck again in the fifth inning when Luke Raley singled to right-center field to cut the deficit to 4-3. The Rays kept the pressure on in the sixth inning when Josh Lowe hammered a 457-foot blast to deep center to tie the game.

It was a tie game in the eighth when a monster inning began. First, Isaac Paredes drove in the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice. Lowe doubled to left to make it 6-4. Next, Taylor Walls singled to left-center field to drive in two more. Christian Bethancourt clapped a double to left-center field to make it 9-4. Then, Yandy Diaz singled to right-center field to make it 10-4. Wander Franco doubled to left field to tack on another. Ultimately, this eight-run inning helped put the game out of reach.

Tyler Glasnow will go for the Rays today and comes in with a record of 2-1 with a 4.45 ERA. Recently, he went five innings while allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out 12 in a no-decision against the Kansas City Royals. George Kirby will start for the Mariners and comes in with a 6-7 record and a 3.26 ERA. Additionally, he tossed 6 1/3 innings in his last outing while allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Here are the Rays-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

How To Watch Rays vs. Mariners

TV: FOX

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:16 PM ET/4:16 PM PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays have been one of the best teams in the league since the start of the season and have maintained their status as a top dog. Now, they hope to keep the offense going today.

Diaz is batting .316 with 12 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 54 runs. Likewise, Franco is hitting .285 with nine home runs, 40 RBIs, and 46 runs. Harold Ramirez is batting .295 with nine home runs, 35 RBIs, and 32 runs. Additionally, Arozarena is hitting .288 with 15 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 51 runs. Lowe is batting .290 with 12 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 35 runs. Ultimately, these players power an offense that is third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, second in runs, third in home runs, and second in slugging percentage.

But the Rays are also good because their pitching holds up. Significantly, they are second in team ERA and the best team in the league in opponent batting average. The Rays are also third in walks per innings pitched.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have underproduced this season because their offense has not been good. Therefore, they are struggling to put anything across the board in most games and it affected them yesterday.

Ty France is batting .269 with seven home runs, 35 RBIs, and 49 runs. Meanwhile, Eugenio Suarez is hitting .223 with eight home runs, 47 RBIs, and 31 runs. Jarred Kelenic is batting .248 with 11 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 35 runs. Meanwhile, Julio Rodriguez is hitting .238 with 13 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 47 runs. The power has been there, but the rest has not. Unfortunately, the Mariners are 28th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, 18th in runs, 16th in home runs, and 25th in slugging percentage. The Mariners need more production from their lineup.

The pitching has not been as good, as they should have been, either. Ultimately, they are 12th in team ERA, which is decent, but not nearly where they should have been. The Mariners are seventh in batting average against.

The Mariners will cover the spread if they can avoid the bad inning. Likewise, they must hit the baseball.

Final Rays-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Rays are an amazing team. Regardless, Kirby is an exceptional pitcher. Expect him to keep this game close and give the Mariners a good chance to steal this game. Ultimately, they will cover the spread.

Final Rays-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-184)