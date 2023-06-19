Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez has now reached 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in his career, and he was the second-fastest player to do so since 1900, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Julio Rodriguez did that in 200 career games. The player who reached 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in his career faster was Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres, who reached those numbers in 185 career games.

Rodriguez has been everything the Mariners could have asked for so far in his career. He won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2022, and lived up to the hype of his prospect status immediately. He was a big part of the Mariners breaking their playoff drought in 2022. After a slow start to 2023, Rodriguez has turned it on, and is on track to have a strong season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was great to start his career as well. He struggled with some injuries and was suspended for PEDs, but he is back now and performing well for the Padres.

The Mariners are at .500 right now, so they will need some improved play from the team overall. It seems that Rodriguez is pulling his weight as of late. They will have to jump teams like the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees to make the playoffs.

The Padres are in a similar spot in the National League. They sit at 35-36 behind the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers in their division. The Padres are 3.5 games out of a playoff spot as things currently stand.

Hopefully for both of these teams, their young stars can help propel them to a playoff spot.