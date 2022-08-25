Julio Rodriguez epic feat that even Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr. never accomplished

Seattle Mariners rookie center fielder Julio Rodriguez continues his tear on the entire league. Most recently, he achieved something that neither Alex Rodriguez nor Ken Griffey Jr. was able to do during their rookie year.

Julio Rodriguez has been a dominant force throughout his entire rookie season. He has earned rookie of the month twice, made an appearance in the All-Star game, and put on an absolute show during the home run derby.

Along with his achievements, Julio Rodriguez has been among the best hitters in baseball. He has had a rookie season comparable to that of Mariners legends. He has even surpassed them in certain areas.

On Wednesday, the Mariners faced off against the Washington Nationals. While the Mariners lost 1-3, Rodriguez put on yet another big performance.

The rookie outfielder recorded his 20th home run of the season. This put Julio Rodriguez in the 20/20 club as he has also recorded 23 stolen bases on the season.

JROD JOINS THE 20/20 CLUB! 💪💥 He becomes the 4th first-year rookie with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases. (via @ROOTSPORTS_NW) pic.twitter.com/4KULDAqfIr — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 24, 2022

Neither Alex Rodriguez nor Ken Griffey Jr., arguably the two most impactful players in Mariners history, were able to achieve this feat.

During Griffey’s rookie season in 1989, he recorded 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases. A-Rod recorded just three stolen bases and zero home runs during his rookie season in 1994.

Julio Rodriguez is just the fourth rookie in league history to join the 20/20 club. He stands alongside Oakland Athletics Mitchell Page, Boston Red Sox Ellis Burks, and Minnesota Twins Marty Cordova.

Rodriguez has put together a strong rookie season, but this looks to just be the beginning for the 21-year-old outfielder.