Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has been on an absolute tear this season, as he's emerged as one of the best power hitters in baseball. On Friday, Raleigh made history after breaking a record heading into the All-Star break that's over 50 years old.

After launching his second dinger of the day, Raleigh recorded his 29th home run of the season. That's the most ever hit by a catcher before the MLB All-Star break, as the 28-year-old Mariners star surpassed Johnny Bench's 28 home runs set in 1970.

Cal Raleigh AGAIN! He has passed Johnny Bench for the most home runs by a catcher before the All-Star break 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zZ8KvUyg1O — MLB (@MLB) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

On top of breaking the record for most home runs by a catcher before the All-Star break, Cal Raleigh is also leading the league in home runs as well. As of this publishing, he has three more home runs than New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge at this point of the season.

The Mariners' star is well on pace to surpass his career-high of 34 home runs in a single season. One more over the fence will also officially make it three consecutive seasons in which Cal Raleigh hit 30 or more home runs in a single season.

We're witnessing a career year from Raleigh right now, and thanks to his production, Seattle is firmly in the mix of the AL West. Although the club is five games behind the Houston Astros, the Mariners are within range to compete for a potential spot in the playoffs.

There's still plenty of time between now and the postseason. Seattle still must find a way to earn more wins than losses, as the club entered Friday's contest against the Chicago Cubs with a 37-36 record. Raleigh ended the Mariners' 6-4 win over the Cubs with two home runs, three RBIs, and three runs through three at-bats.

The MLB All-Star break is set for Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 18. So, Cal Raleigh still has plenty of time to rack up more home runs before then to create a nice gap for his record.