The Seattle Mariners are two games over .500 heading into Friday. They are chasing the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West division, but they do hold a Wild Card spot at the moment. That playoff spot is far from secure, though. If Seattle wants to make it back to the postseason in 2025, they will have to make some important moves at the MLB trade deadline.

The Mariners are on the cusp, and the next few weeks will determine what the team will decide to do at the deadline. However, as it stands right now, it looks like Seattle will be buyers. In fact, Seattle was in the conversation for Rafael Devers before the slugging third baseman was traded to the San Francisco Giants. That interest alone should show what the Mariners plan to do in July.

With their approach at the deadline being to improve their team immediately, Seattle has some team needs they have to address. Below are two players the Mariners could trade for that would make them World Series contenders.

Mariners team needs

The Mariners are solid on the mound. Logan Gilbert is officially back, and he gives the Mariners a third starting pitcher they can truly count on. Not having George Kirby has hurt the team, while Emerson Hancock and Bryce Miller have not been great. With that said, there are two starting pitcher spots that the Mariners could improve upon. Seattle adding a starting pitcher would be beneficial.

The hitters need to improve drastically, as well. This is especially true at the corner infield positions. The team just DFA'd Rowdy Tellez, so first base is a huge need. Donovan Solano is not having a bad year, but Seattle could use someone with more power. A first baseman should be at the top of the list in Seattle.

There are more trades the Mariners could make to improve their roster, but these seem to be the two biggest needs.

The Mariners should make an attempt for Josh Naylor

Josh Naylor is a free agent after this season. He is also one of the best pure hitters in baseball right now. It is yet to be seen whether or not the Arizona Diamondbacks will be open to a trade for the star first baseman, but he would make an impact in Seattle's lineup immediately.

The Mariners have already been linked to Naylor quite a few times. On the season, Naylor is slashing .307/.363/.469 with 10 home runs, 53 RBI, 10 stolen bases, just 41 strikeouts, and 42 runs scored in 76 games played. He is one of the better first baseman in the MLB, and it would take a lot to bring him to Seattle.

Because of his contract, his age, and his skill, the price for Naylor is most likely high. Seattle would have to give up a little bit to get him. Still, he is worth the price.

Despite the price tag, if the Mariners want to win this year, they will have to go out and get someone like Naylor to fill the hole at first base in the lineup.

The Mariners should trade for Sandy Alcantara

It is no secret that the Miami Marlins are struggling significantly this season. They are in fourth place in the National League East, and there are quite a few players they can get a pretty good return for. One of those players is right-handed starter, Sandy Alcantara.

On the season, Alcantara has a 6.69 ERA through 15 games started. He has thrown 74 innings, struck out 59, and opponents are hitting just under .260 off him. Those stats do not seem great, but Alcantara is slowly starting to regain his star form. In the month of June, Alcantara has an ERA under 3.00, and he has struck out 19 batters while walking only five. Along with that, he is holding opponents to a .207 batting average.

With his performance starting to get better, the Mariners would be smart to trade for him while they can. Seattle could use another starting pitcher, and Sandy Alcantara would fit into their rotation nicely.