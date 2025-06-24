The Seattle Mariners are taking on the Minnesota Twins on Monday in the first contest of a four-game series. Outfielder Julio Rodriguez is having himself a day after launching a ball into the second deck for a home run.

In the top of the third with one on base, the 24-year-old outfielder went yard, sending the ball 442 feet and into the second deck. The home run gave the Mariners a quick 3-0 lead in just the third inning. It was his first home run since May 27.

J-Rod! He destroys this ball 442 feet to the second deck 🤯 pic.twitter.com/94Rj66O9sD — MLB (@MLB) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Mariners are seemingly running away with this one. Seattle put up an additional three runs after Julio Rodriguez's big home run. All signs point toward the organization earning its 40th win of the season, keeping them firmly in the mix of the AL West.

Rodriquez's homer on Monday is the 11th of the season for him. He's been solid so far, as the Mariners have relied on his bat since he joined the roster in 2022. Julio Rodriguez has been lights out since winning the Rookie of the Year award that season, giving Seattle a true star in the outfield.

Entering Monday's matchup against the Twins, Rodriguez owned a .252 batting average and .314 OBP while recording 78 hits, 10 home runs, and 35 RBIs. Each of those numbers should go up a tad once this game ends.

Getting back on track in terms of hitting home runs would be huge for Rodriguez and Seattle. The Mariners have largely leaned on catcher Cal Raleigh, as he's already broken the record for most home runs for a catcher before the All-Star break. He's on pace to potentially hit over 60 home runs this season.

So, if Julio Rodriguez can start going yard more often, the Mariners might become one of the more potent offenses in baseball. Especially if Rodriguez is launching the ball over 440 feet like he did on Monday.