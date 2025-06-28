Miles Mastrobuoni came through on both sides of the ball Friday night, making a sliding catch to keep the game alive and later driving in the winning run in the 12th inning as the Seattle Mariners earned their 42nd win of the season against the Texas Rangers.

The first game of this three-game set between the Mariners and Rangers at Globe Life Field had it all, clutch moments, standout defense, and extra-innings chaos. But no moment was more defining than Mastrobuoni’s catch in the bottom of the 11th. With the score tied and the bases loaded, Corey Seager popped a ball down the left-field line. Mastrobuoni, inserted as a pinch-hitter in the 10th and now at third base, tracked the ball at full sprint and made a jaw-dropping sliding grab over his shoulder to keep the Mariners alive.

MLB’s official X account, formerly known as Twitter, posted the clip and called it “RIDICULOUS,” showcasing the incredible awareness and athleticism Mastrobuoni displayed to rob the Rangers of a walk-off win.

In the top of the 12th, the M’s capitalized. With Randy Arozarena starting on second under extra-inning rules, Mastrobuoni came up with two outs and faced Shawn Armstrong. Down in the count, he delivered a clutch RBI single to left, scoring Arozarena by a hair. The play was challenged but upheld, giving Seattle a 7-6 lead.

This game was pivotal in the current AL West standings. The Mariners improved to 42-39, 6.5 games behind the Houston Astros and ahead of both the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers. Every win matters in such a tight division, and this one, saved and secured by Mastrobuoni, may carry momentum into the upcoming stretch.

The contest also marked a test of bullpen endurance. Seven pitchers were used by Seattle, with Eduard Bazardo earning the win by closing out the final two innings. The game featured dramatic swings and highlighted just how impactful extra innings MLB contests can be.

With players like Mastrobuoni stepping up, the Mariners showed they’re not just contenders—they’re resilient. The 29-year-old third baseman has taken a winding path to Seattle. After debuting with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022, he spent time with the Chicago Cubs (2023–2024) before joining the Mariners in 2025. As of now, he owns a career .229 batting average with 2 home runs across 371 MLB at-bats. In the minors, he’s posted a strong .281 average in over 2,500 at-bats. A product of the University of Nevada, Mastrobuoni was a 14th-round pick by the Rays in 2016