The Seattle Mariners defeated the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Tuesday to rise to 41-37 on the season. Cal Raleigh continues to break records for the Mariners with his power, leading an elite offense. Despite their excellence at the plate, Seattle is still in second place in the American League West behind the Houston Astros by almost five games.

The Mariners have taken a big step forward this season and are en route to their best record since 2022. Julio Rodriguez, Raleigh, and Randy Arozarena have stepped up to make up for pitching injuries. Now, Bryce Miller is the last starter on Dan Wilson's injured list. Once his starting rotation is completely healthy, Seattle's manager will see just how good his team can be.

Wilson and the Mariners are in the heart of the AL wild card race. After going 7-3 in their last ten games, Seattle has started to put distance between them and the teams behind them. They are one of many contenders looking to make a big splash at the deadline to add one more bat to their order. The Mariners even spoke with the Red Sox about Rafael Devers last week.

Seattle wants to make the most of their hot start to the season. Despite a dominant stretch from Houston, the Mariners have a chance to catch the Astros in the standings. However, getting a boost at the deadline would vault them into a different level of contention.

Here are three players Seattle should put on the trade block before the deadline.

Catcher Mitch Garver

Mitch Garver entered the season as a spot starter behind Raleigh. With Wilson's catcher on pace to break Barry Bonds' HR record, Garver's role has become much, much smaller. At 34 years old, Garver provides Seattle with a solid option if Raleigh gets hurt or wants to move to designated hitter. At this point, though, the nine-year veteran is expendable.

Garver has not played anywhere near his standards this season. It could be a sign that his age is starting to catch up with him. There are older catchers having success in Major League Baseball this season, but they are rare. Behind Raleigh, Wilson's veteran has been able to cruise as the backup.

At this point in his career, though, Garver could be looking for a bigger role. He has not said anything about moving on from the Mariners, but a move could benefit both sides. Garver is in the final year of his two-year deal with Seattle, making him a good rental option for a contender struggling at catcher.

Wilson had high hopes for Garver when he joined Seattle in 2024, but his numbers have underwhelmed. If he maintains his current numbers, 2024 and 2025 will be near career-lows in batting average and OPS.

First Baseman Luke Raley

Luke Raley joined the Mariners in 2024 after two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. More than 60 games into the season, has not played enough to truly showcase his skills. Seattle's trade targets include multiple first baseman around the league, which could be writing on the wall for Raley.

The infielder is in the fifth year of his career. However, his numbers have not displayed the growth that Wilson wants to see. However, Raley's absence from the lineup with an oblique injury could give him the benefit of the doubt in his managers eyes.

While his contract is affordable, the outfielder-turned first baseman simply is not hitting good enough to secure his spot on the roster. Almost every team ahead of Seattle in the AL standings have an offensively-gifted first baseman fueling their team's power.

In order for the Mariners to put themselves in the best position to compete, they need to be at their best across the diamond. Raley is also a below average fielder at first base, something Seattle cannot afford in the postseason. High-level first baseman could be on the market, and Raley leaving could be the price of doing business for the Mariners.

Third Baseman Jorge Polanco

At the plate, Polanco is not having a bad season at all. Seattle's designated hitter was named AL Player of the Week at the beginning of the season. He has maintained his production throughout the season, even as his role has changed. He now serves as the Mariners' DH and is one of the pillars of the offense. However, he could be the first player to go in any big deal that Seattle makes.

Wilson has relied on Polanco to provide power outside of Raleigh in his lineup. Despite his success in 2025, the 12-year veteran is not safe at the deadline. The Rafael Devers trade proved that stars could be moved from their teams later this summer. For a Mariners team looking to bring in a difference-maker, Polanco could be the catalyst.

Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Robert Jr., and other former All-Stars could be on the trade block as the July 31 deadline gets closer. Wilson and Seattle cannot afford not to explore all of their options when it comes to improving the roster. Losing Polanco would be a tough blow. However, if the move results in a World Series title, it is absolutely worth it.