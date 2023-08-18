Julio Rodriguez has been nothing short of outstanding as the Seattle Mariners have climbed back into contention for an American League wild card spot — and he put on a show against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon.

Rodriguez amassed five hits, including his 20th home run of the year, as the Mariners edged the Royals 6-4. His fifth hit made him the first player in franchise history to club that many long balls in each of his first two seasons. His five RBI also tied a career high.

“I was really proud and grateful that I was able to do that for the team,” Rodriguez said after the important win.

The wins are starting to pile up for a Seattle team that now sits just a half-game back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wild card spot in the AL.

Rodriguez's excellence has been a large part of that; he just wrapped up a 12-for-21 four-game set with a home run, three doubles, 11 RBIs, three stolen bases and just four strikeouts, per MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.

“He's such a special talent,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said afterwards. “And when he gets rolling, he can really carry a team — and I think we're all real heavy on his back right now. Awesome game.”

“Thank God for Julio,” starting pitcher George Kirby echoed after he threw six innings on Thursday. “He's incredible. I would've hated to have been the opposing pitcher this week.”

Seattle improved to a season-high 11 games above .500 with the win, improving to an impressive 66-55 approaching the last month of the season. Rodriguez contributes his recent torrid stretch to a mechanical adjustment that sees him with a wider stance and stronger base to start, per Kramer.