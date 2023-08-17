Julio Rodriguez is the go-to guy in the Seattle Mariners lineup and figures to maintain that position for years to come. He joined two of the team's luminaries Thursday when hebecame the 4th Mariner in team history to reach 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases in the same season.

Julio Rodriguez joined Alex Rodriguez and 2 others for the notable achievement.

Julio Rodríguez is the 4th player in @Mariners history with 20+ HR and 30+ SB in a single season: 🔹Julio Rodríguez (20+ HR/30+ SB, 2023)

🔹Alex Rodriguez (42 HR/46 SB, 1998)

🔹Mike Cameron (25 HR/31 SB, 2002)

🔹Mike Cameron (25 HR/34 SB, 2001)

🔹Ruppert Jones (21 HR/33 SB,… — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) August 17, 2023

Julio Rodriguez just hit a go-ahead home run to notch his first career five-hit game! He also had four hits yesterday 🤯pic.twitter.com/k45BksCHf6 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 17, 2023

Rodriguez had a remarkable 5 for 5 game in Seattle's 6-4 victory over the Royals in Kansas City. Included in his barrage of hits was his 20th home run of the season and his 29th double.

He didn't have a stolen base in the triumph, but he had already reached the 30 stolen base level prior to the game. He has been successful in 30 of 38 attempts.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Alex Rodriguez bashed 42 home runs and stole 46 bases for the Mariners in the 1998 season. Mike Cameron pounded 25 home runs and stole 34 bases in 2001, and he followed that with 25 home runs and 31 stolen bases in 2002.

Ruppert Jones also achieved the feat in 1979, the third year of the franchise's existence. He hit 21 home runs and nabbed 33 steals that season.

Julio Rodriguez is in his second full season with the Mariners and he figures to achieve the feat in multiple seasons an possibly come close to Alex Rodriguez's remarkable 1998 total.

The Mariners are fighting hard to return to the playoffs as a Wild Card team. The victory over the Royals allowed them to move to 66-55 on the season, placing them just 1/2 game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League playoff position.

The Mariners move on to Houston for a 3-game series with the Astros over the weekend.