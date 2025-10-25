There's no question that the Toronto Blue Jays are feeling good and knew that they would. On Friday, they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series 11-4.

A massive statement if there ever was one. Not to be defeatist, the Dodgers decided to use almighty social media to clap back against Toronto. They posted a clip of OF Kiké Hernández's RBI single in the top of the second inning that put the Dodgers on the board first.

October's Very Own, Kiké Hernández! pic.twitter.com/UKTn61oJaE — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Plus, a social media user posted in response a clip of a music video that appears to take aim at Toronto's own Drake.

Apparently trying to use Kike's name in reference to Drake's famous 2018 song “Kiki do you love me?”. The Blue Jays took Blake Snell to school on Friday and now will have their chance to go up against Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2 on Saturday.

Following the 11-4 victory, Toronto OF Addison Barger declared Canada to be the “best country”. Obviously, a sign that this is more than just going for a World Series title, it is about national supremacy.

All sorts of superlatives apply to this World Series, but there is one that may not meet the eye, but is just as a significant and relevant.

The metpahorical use of Kendrick vs Drake to describe Blue Jays vs Dodgers

In 2024, the musical landscape was partly dominated by the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Ironically, Los Angeles vs Toronto. Kendrick's ultimate diss record “Not Like Us” became a defining hip hop track that accused Drake of sexual miscounduct and lacking real hip hop pedigree.

Meanwhile, Drake's retort was “Family Matters” that took aim at Kendrick's personal shortcomings.

That tension, although not as personal, could easily translate into the World Series. Every fluke or fabolous moment would be referenced back to the hip hop fued of our time.