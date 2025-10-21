The Seattle Mariners are holding a late-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the ALCS as they look to secure the franchise’s first World Series appearance. Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez have each launched solo home runs, powering Seattle’s offense in a high-stakes battle at Rogers Centre.

Rodriguez struck first, tying the game with a third-inning blast to center field after the Blue Jays opened the scoring in the second. His homer, the third of his postseason, brought energy back to a lineup that had been quiet early.

In the fifth, Raleigh added on. The catcher crushed a 1-0 change-up from Louis Varland 412 feet to right field, pushing the Mariners in front, 3–1. The ball came off the bat at 108 mph, continuing a postseason power surge for the switch-hitter.

The MLB’s official X account (formerly known as Twitter) posted a clip of the homer moments after it left the park, capturing a key momentum shift.

“CAL RALEIGH GOES YARD 🍑”

CAL RALEIGH GOES YARD 🍑

Raleigh’s shot marked his fifth of the 2025 postseason, adding to an impressive playoff stretch for the catcher. His knack for delivering in clutch moments continues to define this October run for the club.

The Mariners entered the night having split the first six games with Toronto. With Game 7 underway, both teams are trading momentum, but Seattle’s homegrown stars are answering the call when it matters most.

Fans across Seattle are watching closely as the franchise seeks its first trip to the World Series. With more innings to play, all eyes are on the bullpen and bats to hold the edge and finish the job.