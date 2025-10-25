Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian is trying to lead his team back to the College Football Playoff this season. Sarkisian might be looking ahead though to the NFL, according to a report from The Athletic. It appears the Texas coach is interested in possibly leaving the Longhorns after the 2025 season.

“I’m told that representatives for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian have let NFL decision makers know that he would be interested in potential head coaching openings, including the Titans’,” The Athletic's Dianna Russini posted Saturday to X, formerly Twitter.

The Tennessee Titans fired coach Brian Callahan earlier in October. Tennessee is struggling again this campaign, with rookie quarterback Cam Ward at the helm. Callahan won just four games during his tenure with the Titans.

Sarkisian has led Texas through the school's transition from the Big 12 to the SEC. In their first SEC season, the Longhorns made the CFP in 2024. In 2025, Texas has so far posted a 5-2 record.

Texas plays Mississippi State on Saturday.

Texas has work to do to return to the College Football Playoff

Article Continues Below

Texas has two losses on the season, and essentially has to win out in order to merit CFP consideration. The Longhorns lost their first game of the season, to Ohio State. Texas also dropped a contest to Florida.

The Longhorns are led by quarterback Arch Manning. Manning replaced Quinn Ewers, who left for the NFL after last season's CFP run to a semi-final. This season, Manning has 1,449 passing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Manning has struggled though. There is criticism from college football analysts as well as Texas football fans. Manning said he's trying to push forward no matter what happens.

“I control what I can control,” Manning said, per The Comeback. “I work hard during the week, prepare my best and try my hardest on gameday. That’s all I can do.”

Texas has a tough road ahead. The Longhorns still have meetings this year with Vanderbilt, Georgia and Texas A&M. It won't be easy for the squad to post victories in the weeks ahead.

Texas and Mississippi State play Saturday at 4:15 ET. Time will tell if Sarkisian decided to leave Austin for a shot at the NFL.