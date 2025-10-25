The Green Bay Packers have long been waiting for Christian Watson's return. Watson has been out since the start of the season after suffering a season-ending injury last season. While the Packers have been solid with their “WR1 by committee” approach, having a solid WR1 option in Watson could help consolidate things on offense for them.

Now, the Packers' latest move seems to potentially hint at an imminent return for Christian Watson. Rob Demovsky reported that Green Bay is releasing tight end Ben Sims. The Packers insider then proceeded to explain why this move will lead to Watson's return to the field soon.

“The Packers are releasing TE Ben Sims, per source,” Demovsky posted on X. “That likely means they’re activating WR Christian Watson off PUP and keeping two kickers at least for another week.”

Watson suffered a brutal ACL injury in the final week of the 2024 NFL season. He's been one of the better wide receivers for the Packers last season, ranking third in receiving yards (620) last season. His pass-catching was a bit shaky (29 catches on 53 targets), but his ability to rip a big play helped the Packers' success last season.

With leading wide receiver Jayden Reed still out with an injury, Watson has a legitimate chance to crack the top of the Packers' wide receiver rotation. Romeo Doubs and rookie Matthew Golden have been competing for targets, with Dontayvion Wicks not far behind. The tight ends have also gotten some love, with Tucker Craft in particular being the standout TE amongst the bunch. No one has fully taken over the WR1 role for Green Bay, leaving room for Watson to get that opportunity.

Should the Packers activate Watson, he should be good to go for their Sunday Night tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.