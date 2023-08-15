The Seattle Mariners nearly pulled off the comeback of the season on Monday, but a blown save by Matt Brash in the ninth spoiled the fun in a loss to the Kansas City Royals.

The Mariners trailed 5-0 entering the eighth inning and scored six runs across the final two innings to take a one-run lead into the bottom of the ninth. Brash was able to record just one out – a sacrifice fly that tied that game – before a safety squeeze walk-off bunt won it for the Royals. It was Brash's fifth blown save in seven tries this season.

“The team fought to come back, and I didn't do my job,” Brash said, via Daniel Kramer. “But tomorrow's a new day, and I'm going to be asked to do it again. I’ll be ready.”

The Mariners have one of the best bullpens in the league but have struggled to find an established closer after trading Paul Sewald at the deadline. Seattle needed some help on offense and opted to trade Sewald, who had 21 saves for the Mariners this year and a 2.88 ERA in 172 games with Seattle, for a pair of MLB bats.

The Mariners established themselves this season with their pitching. The last thing they need is for their arms to falter as the offense finally picks up the slack in the midst of another playoff push. Seattle enters play on Tuesday two games out of a playoff spot with 44 games to play. It can't afford many more blown saves or near-epic comebacks if it wants to play in October.