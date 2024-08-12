Victor Robles is staying in Seattle. The 27-year-old outfielder has agreed on a two-year contract extension with the Mariners worth $9.75 million with a $9 million team option for 2027. The contract also includes $2 million in bonuses and escalators. Yancen Pujols was first to report the news.

Robles signed with the Mariners in June, just days after the Washington Nationals released him. In 42 games with Seattle, he is hitting .303 with 12 stolen bases and an .821 OPS. That comes after Robles got off to a horrid start to 2024 in Washington. After playing just 36 games last year, Robles hit .120 over the first 14 games of this season. Washington let him go on June 1.

While Robles has found some long-term stability, he and the Mariners are squarely in the mix of a chaotic playoff hunt. Seattle opens play on Monday tied with the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West, which would also put them 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

Seattle's lineup got deeper on Sunday when the Mariners activated Julio Rodriguez off the Injured List. In his first game since July 21, Rodriguez went 0-5 with five strikeouts. He was the designated hitter in their 12-1 win over the Mets, while Robles played centerfield and went 1-4 with a run scored and two RBI as the leadoff hitter.

Robles has gotten the bulk of his reps in center since Rodriguez went down. Before that, however, he spent time at all three outfield positions with Seattle. The Mariners have not announced when they expect Rodriguez to return to the outfield.

Robles has also served as the team's leadoff hitter in each of his last 14 appearances. While his overall numbers haven't been great, it's a small sample size. He's also hitting .476 in the first inning this year (21 AB) and .378 when facing a starting pitcher for the first time that game.

The Mariners are off on Monday before beginning a nine-game road trip in Detroit on Tuesday.