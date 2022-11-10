By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Published 3 hours ago



The Seattle Mariners were finally able to snap their long postseason drought in 2022, after they won an impressive 90 games. Despite losing to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros in the ALDS, the Mariners are well positioned for future contention, especially with franchise cornerstone Julio Rodriguez locked into a long-term deal.

Thus, the Mariners brass, led by general manager Jerry Dipoto, will want to bolster their talented roster as they try to build off of last season’s promising finish. And in the early goings of the Hot Stove season, rumor has it that the Mariners are looking into the possibility of adding New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo to their ranks.

Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network:

“Sources: #Mariners have expressed formal interest in free agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo, a Wyoming native. Mariners are looking for a left-handed bat and improved on-base percentage. Nimmo would bring both,” Morosi wrote.

Nimmo, the 29-year old outfielder, had the best season of his professional career in 2022. In 151 games, he tallied 16 home runs, 64 runs batted in, and 102 runs scored, posting an impressive slash line of .274/.367/.433. One of Nimmo’s best assets, indeed, is his ability to get on base, whether via walks or hit by pitch.

However, Brandon Nimmo is a centerfielder by trade, so if he were to sign for the Mariners, he would have to move over to a corner outfield spot. With his solid, above-average in centerfield, it’s not difficult to imagine him being more of a plus in a less demanding defensive position.

Nonetheless, the Mariners will not zero in on one target alone. Earlier reports came out that Dipoto is also looking to parlay some of the franchise’s pitching depth into perhaps one or two corner outfield upgrades. One thing’s for sure, the Mariners will not be leaving the offseason without a new outfielder to flank their young star Julio Rodriguez.