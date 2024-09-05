ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Mariners send Bryan Woo to the mound as they visit the Oakland Athletics. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Athletics prediction and pick.

Mariners-Athletics Projected Starters

Bryan Woo vs. Joey Estes

Bryan Woo (6-2) with a 2.30 ERA and a 0.81 WHIP

Last Start: Woo went 6.1 innings giving up five hits and three home runs in his last start. He would give up four runs and take a no-decision as the Mariners lost to the Angels.

2024 Road Splits: Woo is 2-2 in ten starts on the road this year. He has a 2.94 ERA and a .212 opponent batting average.

Joey Estes (6-6) with a 4.29 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP

Last Start: Estes went six innings, giving up six hits and a home run. He would allow two runs, but take the no-decision as the Athletics lost to the Rangers.

2024 Home Splits: Estes is 4-1 at home this year with a 2.31 ERA and a .188 opponent batting average in nine starts.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Athletics Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -148

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 7.5 (-106)

Under: 7.5 (-114)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Athletics

Time: 3:37 PM ET/ 12:37 PM PT

TV: RSNW/NBCSCA

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are 26th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 30th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. Cal Raleigh has led the way this year. He is hitting just .207 on the year with a .300 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs and 84 RBIs. Further, he has stolen five bases and scored 58 times. Mitch Haniger has also been solid. He is hitting just .207 but he has 12 home runs and 44 RBIs. Further, he has scored 40 times. Julio Rodriguez has been solid this year. He is hitting .259 on the year with a .318 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 47 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 20 bases and scored 54 runs this year.

Julio Rodriguez has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .429 in the last week with two home runs and seven RBIs plus six runs scored. Meanwhile, Victor Robles has also been great. He is hitting .368 in the last week with a home run, five RBIs, and three runs scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Justin Turner. He is hitting .417 in the last week with two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs scored. The Mariners are hitting .222 in the last week with eight home runs and 27 runs scored in six games.

Current Mariners have 46 career at-bats against Joey Estes but have hit just .130. Cal Raleigh has been the best against Estes. He is 3-7 with a double and two home runs. He also has two RBIs against Estes. Julio Rodriguez has the other RBI against Estes, going one for six with a solo home run.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics are 25th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 24th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging. Brent Rooker has led the way. He is hitting .294 this year with 33 home runs and 93 RBIs. He has also eight stolen bases and scored 70 times on the year. Shea Langeliers is also having a solid year. He is hitting just .224 but with a .286 on-base percentage. He has 25 home runs, and 68 RBIs, and has scored 50 times on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year with JJ Bleday. He is hitting .247 this year with a .328 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs, and 54 RBIs while scoring 69 times this year.

Seth Brown has been the hot bat as of late. He is hitting .423 in the last week with a triple and three home runs. He has ten RBIs and four runs scored in that time. Lawrence Butler is also hot. He is hitting .452 in the last week with six home runs and nine RBIs while scoring nine times. Brent Rooker rounds out the top bats in the last week. He is hitting .414 in the last week with three home runs, six RBIs, and seven runs scored. The Athletics are hitting .282 in the last week with 17 home runs and 41 runs scored in seven games.

Current Athletics have 43 career at-bats against Bryan Wood. They have hit just .070 against him. Zack Gelof has two of the three hits, going 2-7 with a walk against Woo. Meanwhile, Nick Allen is 1-3. No player on the Athletics has an RBI or an extra-base hit against Woo.

Final Mariners-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Bryan Woo is coming off his worst start since before the All-Star break. Since the All-Star break, Woo has made eight starts, going 3-1 with a 2.12 ERA. Still, Joey Estes has been solid as of late. In his six starts in August, he has a 3.03 ERA and went 2-2 as the Athletics went 3-3 in those starts. With both pitchers playing great, this could come down to end-of-game heroics. The Mariners are scoring slightly above season average, but the Athletics have been better. Take them plus the runs in this one.

Final Mariners-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Athletics +1.5 (-140)